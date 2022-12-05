Teresa Giudice Says She Got Super Closer With Shangela (But Can’t Say Her Name)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice just wrapped her season on Dancing With the Stars, and she says she got close with everyone in the cast. Cheryl Burke, Wayne Brady, and someone she kept calling Shen Angelea. “Shen Angela, I love her,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Cohen and guest Ego Nwodim quickly figured out Giudice was referring to Shangela, the We’re Here star. With partner Gleb Savchenko, Shangela was a finalist of DWTS S31 along with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Giudice insists that despite adding a whole syllable to her name, she got closest to Shen Angela. Is anyone else imagining a Shen Yun ad with Shangela’s face? 5,000 Years of Halleloo reborn!

