You People Are Coming to Dinner

“Oh how the turn tables.” At least that’s what Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill probably want you to think when you watch You People, their upcoming rom-com that exists in the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner cinematic tradition. For Barris and Hill’s version, the roles are flipped: This time, it’s a white man (Hill) asking his Black fiancée’s (Lauren London) parents to bless the marriage. Sat in an L.A. diner in a Black neighborhood, Hill is a fish out of water in the film’s first teaser trailer. “You want to marry my daughter?” Eddie Murphy grills his potential son-in-law. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women?” Wife Nia Long nods along in approval to Murphy’s line of questioning. Hill, despite his best efforts, can’t help putting his foot in his mouth: “If Amira and I had a baby, it would be a very nice baby. Mixed-race people are really awesome.” The film — co-written by Barris and Hill — is the Black-ish creator’s feature directorial debut (and the natural end point of nearly a decade’s worth of Barris-led sitcoms that try to think about Blackness today). You People hits Netflix on January 27.

