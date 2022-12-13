Your Honor, Bryan Cranston Is Too Depressed to Function

Bryan Cranston can’t catch a break. After spending the first season of Showtime’s certified hit Your Honor using his status as a judge to keep his son out of jail, all of Cranston’s illegal activity is for naught. His son’s shocking (spoiler!) death left him utterly depressed in the trailer for the second and final season. Wandering around New Orleans cemeteries and rain-soaked streets wearing a scrappy beard and Canadian tuxedo, Your Honor is but a semblance of the polished judge he once was. Meanwhile, a federal prosecutor (Rosie Perez) could use his help taking down the crime organization at the center of the first season’s drama. “I can’t help you,” the dishonorable judge tells the prosecutor, unwilling to go up against mob boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). “Have I given you the impression that any of this is optional?” she replies. A voice-over says that everyone will get their just deserts. Actors Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Margo Martindale reprise their roles. Your Honor’s final trial is on demand and streaming January 13 and airs January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Related