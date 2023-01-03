03 Greedo Scheduled to Leave Prison After Over Four Years

Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

03 Greedo is set this week to walk out of the Texas prison where he’s spent the last four and a half years. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released on parole this Thursday, January 12. Vulture has reached out to Greedo’s attorney for comment. The news, first reported by Jeff Weiss, comes as Greedo, who has not let up releasing music since his sentence began in 2018, releases the new mixtape Free 03. That tape, his first full-length project since 2020, is produced by L.A. mainstay Mike Free and features rappers OhGeesy and the late Drakeo the Ruler, a regular collaborator of Greedo’s. “To loose your niggas you made your first millions with before even coming home to enjoy it, is mind blowing,” Greedo wrote last year, remembering Drakeo after his death.

Out of respect for Greedo's right to break the news however he wants to break it, I can't officially confirm anything.



But this Texas parole info is accurate. 03 should be coming home at some point this week. A 5-year nightmare finally coming to an end. 🍇https://t.co/uWR9CYJqDC pic.twitter.com/u7GIvk1VQ7 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 9, 2023

Greedo, born Jason Jackson, has been serving a 20-year prison sentence for drug and firearm charges after taking a plea deal. His co-defendant, Justin Scott, got probation after claiming methamphetamine and two pistols were found in their car in 2016 only by an illegal stop and search. However, Greedo’s lawyers at the time didn’t make the same argument, leading him to take a plea deal out of fear of a larger sentence. (He was facing up to 300 years.) Greedo’s current attorney, Morris Overstreet, has argued his previous lawyers did not perform up to an objective standard in their defense. The sentence came shortly after Greedo’s breakout in 2016 with the mixtape Purple Summer. Listen to Free 03 below as we await the real thing.