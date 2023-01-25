The Writers Guild Awards Give Nope Its Due

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

You know what they say: when God closes a door, He opens the maw of a giant incomprehensible space monster. The Writers Guild of America released their nominations for the Writers Guild Awards, a day after the Academy dropped their Nope-less list. The WGA’s list of notable films included Oscar-nominated fare like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár, but also Academy-snubbed flicks like Jordan Peele’s Nope, Bowie doc Moonage Daydream, and Me Too chronicle She Said. On the TV side, award show favorite Abbott Elementary was nominated for both Comedy Series and New Series. In that category it will run against the likes of Andor and The Bear. And in animation, The Simpsons is nominated for three episodes. The 75th Writers Guild Awards will be held on March 3, 223 at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. The complete list of nominees is below.

Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

The Menu

Nope

Tár

Adapted Screenplay

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Documentary Screenplay

2nd Chance

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

¡Viva Maestro!

Television, New Media, and News

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Severance

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

New Series

Abbott Elementary

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Bear

Severance

Limited Series

The Dropout

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Pam & Tommy

The Staircase

The White Lotus

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

Heart of the Matter, Hallmark Channel

Honor Society, Paramount+

Ray Donovan: The Movie, Showtime

Torn Hearts, Epix

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel

Animation

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun,” The Simpsons

“The Pain Garden,” Tuca & Bertie

“Pixelated and Afraid,” The Simpsons

“Rectify,” Undone

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” The Simpsons

Episodic Drama

“A Hard Way to Go,” Ozark

“The End of Everything,” The Good Fight

“Plan and Execution,” Better Call Saul

“The Prick,” Bad Sisters

“Rock and Hard Place,” Better Call Saul

“The We We Are,” Severance

Episodic Comedy

“The Beginning,” Grace and Frankie

“Braciole,” The Bear

“Private School,” What We Do in the Shadows

“The One and Only,” Hacks

“Wide Net,” Reservations Dogs

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Inside Amy Schumer

PAUSE with Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

The National Memorial Day Concert

Stand Out: an LGBTQ+ Celebration

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Quiz and Audience Participation

Baking It

Capital One College Bowl

Jeopardy!

Weakest Link

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“A Perilous Journey,” The Mysterious Benedict Society

“Thursday,” Life by Ella

“Pilot,” Amber Brown

“Prison or Palace,” Life by Ella

“Test Subject Thirteen,” Circuit Breakers

Short Form New Media

Breakwater

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Three Busy Debras

Documentary Script — Current Events

“Episode Two: Resilience,” Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, PBS

“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools,” Vice News Tonight

“Lies, Politics and Democracy,” Frontline

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“Episode Two: An American (1775-1790),” Benjamin Franklin, PBS

“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938),” The U.S. and the Holocaust, PBS

Lucy and Desi

“Ocean Invaders,” Nova

“Pelosi’s Power,” Frontline

“Plague at the Golden Gate,” American Experience, PBS

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Massacre in Buffalo,” CBS Weekend News

“Shooting at Robb Elementary,” World News Tonight with David Muir

“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border,” World News Tonight with David Muir

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi,” CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Battle for Ukraine,” 20/20

“City of Lions,” 60 Minutes

“The Green Jacket - Golf’s Ultimate Prize,” CBS Saturday Morning

“Harvest of War,” 60 Minutes

“The Longest Running Oil Spill,” 60 Minutes

“Targeting Americans,” 60 Minutes

Digital News

“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Vice

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” HuffPost

“I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Vice

“The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Slate

“What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child,” Vox

Radio/Audio

Radio/Audio Documentary

“Dr. GIFT,” One Year: 1995

“Like a Lion with No Teeth,” Crime Show

“Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing,” Unexplainable

“The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers,” Decoder Ring

“No Peace,” Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots

“The Ultimate Field Trip,” One Year: 1986

“The War in Jennifer Weiss,” Crime Show

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“CBS World News Roundup”

“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made a Difference,” CBS Radio

“Newsline - 11am 9/9/22,” CBS Radio

“World News This Week - Week of September 9, 2022,” ABC Radio

“World News This Year 2021,” ABC News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports,” ABC News Radio

“Was the Women’s March Successful?” The Waves

“WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads,” WCBS Radio

“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” The Waves

“You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen” (“Somalia Suffering From Starvation,” Perspective) ABC Audio

Promotional Writing

On Air Promotion

“Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting YES; Unon Difference; Union YES,” Facebook

“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth,” CBS News