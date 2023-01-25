The Writers Guild Awards Give Nope Its Due

You know what they say: when God closes a door, He opens the maw of a giant incomprehensible space monster. The Writers Guild of America released their nominations for the Writers Guild Awards, a day after the Academy dropped their Nope-less list. The WGA’s list of notable films included Oscar-nominated fare like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár, but also Academy-snubbed flicks like Jordan Peele’s Nope, Bowie doc Moonage Daydream, and Me Too chronicle She Said. On the TV side, award show favorite Abbott Elementary was nominated for both Comedy Series and New Series. In that category it will run against the likes of Andor and The Bear. And in animation, The Simpsons is nominated for three episodes. The 75th Writers Guild Awards will be held on March 3, 223 at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. The complete list of nominees is below.
Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
The Menu
Nope
Tár
Adapted Screenplay
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Documentary Screenplay
2nd Chance
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
¡Viva Maestro!
Television, New Media, and News
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Severance
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
New Series
Abbott Elementary
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Bear
Severance
Limited Series
The Dropout
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Pam & Tommy
The Staircase
The White Lotus
TV & New Media Motion Pictures
Heart of the Matter, Hallmark Channel
Honor Society, Paramount+
Ray Donovan: The Movie, Showtime
Torn Hearts, Epix
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel
Animation
“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun,” The Simpsons
“The Pain Garden,” Tuca & Bertie
“Pixelated and Afraid,” The Simpsons
“Rectify,” Undone
“The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” The Simpsons
Episodic Drama
“A Hard Way to Go,” Ozark
“The End of Everything,” The Good Fight
“Plan and Execution,” Better Call Saul
“The Prick,” Bad Sisters
“Rock and Hard Place,” Better Call Saul
“The We We Are,” Severance
Episodic Comedy
“The Beginning,” Grace and Frankie
“Braciole,” The Bear
“Private School,” What We Do in the Shadows
“The One and Only,” Hacks
“Wide Net,” Reservations Dogs
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Inside Amy Schumer
PAUSE with Sam Jay
Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Specials
The National Memorial Day Concert
Stand Out: an LGBTQ+ Celebration
The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Quiz and Audience Participation
Baking It
Capital One College Bowl
Jeopardy!
Weakest Link
Daytime Drama
Days of Our Lives
Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials
“A Perilous Journey,” The Mysterious Benedict Society
“Thursday,” Life by Ella
“Pilot,” Amber Brown
“Prison or Palace,” Life by Ella
“Test Subject Thirteen,” Circuit Breakers
Short Form New Media
Breakwater
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Three Busy Debras
Documentary Script — Current Events
“Episode Two: Resilience,” Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, PBS
“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools,” Vice News Tonight
“Lies, Politics and Democracy,” Frontline
Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events
“Episode Two: An American (1775-1790),” Benjamin Franklin, PBS
“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938),” The U.S. and the Holocaust, PBS
Lucy and Desi
“Ocean Invaders,” Nova
“Pelosi’s Power,” Frontline
“Plague at the Golden Gate,” American Experience, PBS
News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
“Massacre in Buffalo,” CBS Weekend News
“Shooting at Robb Elementary,” World News Tonight with David Muir
“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border,” World News Tonight with David Muir
“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi,” CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
“Battle for Ukraine,” 20/20
“City of Lions,” 60 Minutes
“The Green Jacket - Golf’s Ultimate Prize,” CBS Saturday Morning
“Harvest of War,” 60 Minutes
“The Longest Running Oil Spill,” 60 Minutes
“Targeting Americans,” 60 Minutes
Digital News
“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Vice
“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” HuffPost
“I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Vice
“The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Slate
“What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child,” Vox
Radio/Audio
Radio/Audio Documentary
“Dr. GIFT,” One Year: 1995
“Like a Lion with No Teeth,” Crime Show
“Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing,” Unexplainable
“The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers,” Decoder Ring
“No Peace,” Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots
“The Ultimate Field Trip,” One Year: 1986
“The War in Jennifer Weiss,” Crime Show
Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
“CBS World News Roundup”
“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made a Difference,” CBS Radio
“Newsline - 11am 9/9/22,” CBS Radio
“World News This Week - Week of September 9, 2022,” ABC Radio
“World News This Year 2021,” ABC News Radio
Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
“2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports,” ABC News Radio
“Was the Women’s March Successful?” The Waves
“WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads,” WCBS Radio
“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” The Waves
“You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen” (“Somalia Suffering From Starvation,” Perspective) ABC Audio
Promotional Writing
On Air Promotion
“Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting YES; Unon Difference; Union YES,” Facebook
“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth,” CBS News