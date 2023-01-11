Abbott Elementary Will Remain in Session

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

The high jinks at Abbott Elementary will continue for another season. Following the sitcom’s near sweep at the Golden Globes last night, ABC renewed the show for its third run. The renewal comes as no surprise — delivering a 31 percent ratings increase over its prior season in the adults 18-to-49 category, Abbott Elementary ranks as the best school in the Philadelphia School District ABC’s No. 1 series this season. Viewership alone is up 13 percent over last season, with more than 9.1 million tuning in for Ava’s antics, Ms. Howard’s class, and the Janine-Gregory slow-burn romance. The show follows a team of dedicated elementary-school teachers in a Philadelphia public school who find themselves in hilarious situations, all the while doing right by the kids in their care. Quinta Brunson created and stars in the show, alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The renewal comes a day after the show earned Golden Globes across multiple categories. Brunson and Williams both won in their respective performance categories, while the series took home the award for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Abbott Elementary isn’t showing any signs of slowing down this awards season — Brunson was nominated for a SAG Award, with the show earning Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show’s hair and makeup team also scored a Best Contemporary Makeup nod from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. With numbers like these, Abbott will be in session for the foreseeable future.