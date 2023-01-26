Adam Scott No Longer Feels Weird About Hugging Shawn Hunter

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Time heals all wounds. Severance and Party Down star Adam Scott finally got some closure on a problem that has long plagued his mind. Appearing on Boy Meets World rewatch podcast “Pod Meets World,” Scott got to squash some imagined beef with Rider Strong. Scott played new bully on campus Griff Hawkins for a run of eps in season 2. He was a replacement for OG Boy Meets World bully Harley. He recalls hugging everyone during the season 2 wrap, and Strong not being on board. “I go in and hug you,” Scott told Strong, “and as I do that, you push me off, and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ And then you run away.” Scott said that he felt like an old creepo getting rebuffed by this teen. “He was a little kid, and I was some stranger grown up,” he said. But Strong said he had no recollection of the event occurring. “Are you serious?” he asked Scott. “Why would I do that?!”

Scott was seriously relieved to find out he didn’t leave Shawn Hunter with “a traumatic experience.” He can leave that to the cult Shawn joined briefly in season 4. Or when his mom left. Or when his dad died. Or when his guardian was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Or when he dreamed he killed his friends and family. Or when he was almost sacrificed to witches. A lot happened to Shawn.