Amanda Bynes’s First Public Appearance Is All That

Amanda (yes!!!), please! This year’s annual ’90s Con is set to reunite some of the cast of Nickelodeon’s hit 1994 show All That, and per Variety, Amanda Bynes will be attending. The public appearance will be her first and biggest since she was officially freed from her nine-year-long conservatorship back in March 2022. Bynes will reportedly join other original cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, and Kel Mitchell for a reunion and panel discussion. In a statement from ’90s Con, Bynes said, “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con!” The event will take place from March 17 to 19.