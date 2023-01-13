Amanda Seyfried has objectively the coolest reason not to be at the Golden Globes on January 10 when she won an award for her shimmying Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout: She was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Now, thanks to Variety, word of what that musical is has finally reached us surface-dwellers. She’s involved in a workshop of a musical based on the movie 1991 Thelma & Louise, which has been in development since 2001. The project has the involvement of the original movie’s screenwriter Callie Khouri, music by Neko Case, and a book by playwright Halley Feiffer, as well as director Trip Cullman. According to Variety, “there’s talk” that Evan Rachel Wood is also involved in the project, which would make this a sort of Mamma Mia!–Across the Universe grand crossover event (no word on who is playing Thelma or Louise, though maybe they could switch each performance, Little Foxes style). It’s all an exciting moment for Seyfried, who has talked often about her love of musicals (specifically Wicked, but also just an ever-expanding Mamma Mia! universe). May she miss as many awards shows as she likes until she gets this one just right.