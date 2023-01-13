Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield Must Keep Meeting Like This

Photo: Amelia Dimoldenberg via YouTube

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the woman that you are … The famed dater and purveyor of fine British chicken shops attended the Golden Globe Awards this year as a red-carpet correspondent, a job that we believe was mostly a Trojan horse to get to talk to Under the Banner of Heaven star Andrew Garfield again. Luckily, it worked! This past November, Dimoldenberg worked a red carpet at the GQ Man of the Year party and met Andrew Garfield. The vibe was … flirty. The two of them had … chemistry. She was wearing … rubbery ropes.

Now, the two are back at the Golden Globes, clearly remembering each other the way lovers do. “We must stop meeting like this,” says Dimoldenberg, and we would, in fact, disagree. The rest of the interview is about at that level: near-constant chaos and lots of flirting. Garfield tries to avoid the connection, saying, “I only ever want to see you like this,” but, as fate would have it, he pauses between “you” and “like,” making it sound like he’s saying, “I only ever want to see you.” Paging Dr. Freud! Look, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher can “revive the rom-com” all they want, but if any Hollywood bigwigs were asking us, we’d put these two in a room with a camera for a few hours, no script, and simply profit.