Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: All Things Kang

Did Scott Lang ever meet up with Jimmy Woo for dinner? Well, Marvel’s new Ant-Man trailer doesn’t answer that pressing question from 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. In fact, its successor, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is venturing far from San Francisco entirely in favor of, yeah, you guessed it: the Quantum Realm, a.k.a. the subatomic realm that the Avengers used to traverse across time to gather the Infinity Stones in Endgame. But for a little bit in the trailer for Quantumania, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the Van Dynes (Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer) are living their best lives post-Endgame strutting red carpets and getting called Spider-Man at the coffee shop. (Unfortunately, there’s no Michael Peña or David Dastmalchian in sight. Boo!) But of course, that all quickly blows up in their faces when teenage Cassie Lang’s (now played by Kathryn Newton) Quantum homing beacon sucks them all back into the Quantum Realm to face hooded steampunk-core nomads, Bill Murray, and the primary MCU baddie going forward, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, baby. “I can get you home and get you more time, if you help me,” Kang proposes to Scott. What would that entail? Well, seeing how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the kickoff to the MCU’s phase five leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty, whatever it is, it’s not good. Quantumania debuts in theaters February 17, 2023. Check your local multiverse-wide listings.

Related