Join the Club and Get Excited for the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Film

Is there anything more powerful than a tween girl asking you to join her secret club? After watching the trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, we can confidently confirm: Nope, that’s at the top of the list. The upcoming film, based on the classic Judy Blume novel from 1970, follows a young girl named Margaret as she struggles with pre-teenage-hood and all that comes with it when her family moves from New York to the suburbs of New Jersey. The book focuses on Margaret’s relationship to her parents’ interfaith marriage, and the film stars Abby Ryder Fortsen, known for her work as Paul Rudd’s daughter, Cassie, in the Ant-Man series, as Margaret; Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother; Benny Safdie as her father; and Kathy Bates as her Jewish grandmother, Sylvia. The film opens in theaters April 28, but if you really want to cry, go back with your mom on Mother’s Day, May 14.

Related