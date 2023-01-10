Elvis Impersonator Wins Award for Elvis

Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Most of the time, if you want to see a quality Elvis impersonator, you have to go to Las Vegas, which is honestly such a schlep. Luckily, now you can just turn on NBC and watch Austin Butler win the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. That’s right, Butler won for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, and accepted the award as Elvis! Oh wait, sorry. We’re receiving word that Austin Butler was not in character; he just cannot stop speaking like that now. With a deep voice and a slight southern twang (despite being from Anaheim, California), Butler accepted the award. Even when he’s shading Golden Globes accompanist Chloe Flower when she’s giving polite play-off music — it’s all Elvis. So we send congratulations to this man, along with our sincere hope that he won’t carry the Dune 2 role around with him for this long too.