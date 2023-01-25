Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Austin Butler’s ego has left the building. After finally succeeding at nabbing an Oscar nomination for his (ongoing?) performance of Elvis, Austin Butler has thanked ex-gf Vanessa Hudgens for first prompting him to try out for the role. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Butler acknowledged the part the “Sneaker Night” songstress had played in his success. “I was with my partner at the time,” he said. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

Butler and Hudgens were together for almost a decade before splitting in 2020. A few years prior to getting with Butler, Hudgens had actually met his now-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, on the red carpet of High School Musical 2. And before Gerber was with Butler, she had dated Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, who is playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley movie. Small world!