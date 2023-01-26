The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Is Joining Phase Five of the MCU

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is cooking up something new with Marvel. Per Deadline, she’ll join the Marvel Cinematic Universe next summer as part of the cast of Thunderbolts, the Phase Five movie currently scheduled to release on July 26, 2024. While the official plot hasn’t been revealed, we know from the comics that the Thunderbolts are a superpowered team of antiheroes and villains. Edebiri will star in a yet-unnamed role alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Thunderbolts will be helmed by Paper Towns director Jake Schreier, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning a script for Kevin Feige to produce. Perhaps they recruited Edebiri in hopes that her performance will be as well-received by critics as Sydney’s risotto.