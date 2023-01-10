Ben Affleck Gets a Job at Dunkin’ Donuts, Fulfills Dream

BREAKING: Ben Affleck is officially in on the bit. Spotted at a local Dunkin’ in Medford, Massachusetts, the Boston native and J.Lo fanatic was reportedly filming a “commercial” in which he acted as an employee at the establishment, according to customer Lisa Mackay and NBC 10 Boston. His service? Reporter Darren Botelho wrote on Twitter that one customer described the actor and iced-coffee connoisseur as “incredibly funny and quick-witted.” TMZ reported that his stint could have been part of a Super Bowl LVII ad. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, was there in person and in the drive-thru. Watch the full clips below, in which you can hear Affleck call J.Lo “pumpkin.”