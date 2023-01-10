Parade Marches on to Broadway

Photo: Courtesy of New York City Center

Move over, Old Red Hills of Home — this parade is marching straight to the Great White Way. The New York City Center revival of Parade is officially transferring to Broadway this season with Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in tow. The production will be directed by Tony-nominated director Michael Arden, known for directing the Deaf West production of Spring Awakening and the revival of Once on This Island. “Parade has been a seminal piece of theater for me as an artist since it premiered 25 years ago, and to be collaborating with this incredible group of producers, designers, and artists led by the brilliant Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond is truly a dream come true,” Arden said in a statement. With a book by Alfred Uhry and a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown, Parade follows Leo and Lucille Frank, a young Jewish couple who have moved to Georgia, when Leo gets accused of a vicious crime. Emotionally prepare with the “This Is Not Over Yet” music video that appears to be set in an abandoned warehouse. Until the cast recording comes out, we’ll be rewatching both Karen Olivo’s and Jennifer Nettles’s takes on one of the show’s seminal ballads.

"This Is Not Over Yet" performed by Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Parade returns to Broadway February 21st. https://t.co/wvkZWzLeQO pic.twitter.com/TmD6ELk2UT — Parade on Broadway (@paradebway) January 10, 2023