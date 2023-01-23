Sean Penn’s Ukraine Doc, Superpower, to Premiere at Berlinale 2023

Sean Penn Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman’s documentary on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Superpower, will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2023 as the Berlinale Special Gala film. This year’s program takes place February 16 to 26, a year after the February 24 invasion. “I guess part of the decision is precisely that the Berlin Film Festival will take place exactly one year after the burst of war, and maybe showing this film in Berlin has a more relevant meaning that in any other place because we are close to Ukraine, because Ukrainian people live in Berlin, and also because of the political value of this film,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrain of the choice to go with Superpower as the Gala’s centerpiece. “But it’s not the only one dealing with Ukraine. For me, Superpower — I’m aware that it will drag a lot of attention — is a great door to let you enter to the very complex, rich description of what happened and is still happening in Ukraine right now.”

The festival’s lineup opens with Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage as a composer with writer’s block alongside Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway. Director John Tengrove makes his Berlinale debut with the Jesse Eisenberg– and Adrien Brody–starring Manodrome. BlackBerry, a Matt Johnson–directed film starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, and Cary Elwes and focusing on the story of the Canadian smartphone company, is on the competition lineup as well. They’ll have to face Sundance breakout Past Lives, directed by playwright Celine Song and starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. Kristen Stewart is head juror, while Steven Spielberg is receiving a lifetime-achievement honorary Golden Bear. Tschüss for now! Below, find the whole 2023 slate.

International Competition Lineup

20,000 Species of Bees — Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

The Shadowless Tower — Zhang Lu

Till the End of the Night — Christoph Hochhausler

BlackBerry — Matt Johnson

Disco Boy — Giacomo Abbruzzese

The Plough — Philippe Garrel

Ingeborg Bachmann — Journey into the Desert — Margarethe von Trotta

Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything — Emily Atef

Limbo — Ivan Sen

Bad Living — Joao Canijo

Manodrome — John Trengove

Music — Angela Schanelec

Past Lives — Celine Song

Afire — Christian Petzold

On the Adamant — Nicolas Philibert

The Survival of Kindness — Rolf de Heer

Suzume — Makoto Shinkai

Totem — Lila Ayles

Berlinale Special Gala

Superpower — Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman

Encounters Films

The Klezmer Project — Leandro Koch, Paloma Schahmann

The Adults — Dustin Guy Defa

The Echo — Tatiana Huezo

Here — Bas Devos

In the Blind Spot — Ayse Polat

The Cage is Looking for a Bird — Malika Musaeva

My Worst Enemy — Mehran Tamadon

White Plastic Sky — Tibor Banoczki, Sarolta Szabo

In Water — Hong Sangsoo

Family Time — Tia Kuovo

The Walls of Bergamo — Stefano Savona

Orlando, My Political Biography — Paul B. Preciado

Samsara — Lois Patino

Eastern Front — V Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Living Bad — Joao Canijo

Absence — Wu Lang