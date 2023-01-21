Don’t Worry, Beyoncé Didn’t Perform Renaissance in Dubai

Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Mediaya/Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

As everyone eagerly awaits the visuals and a possible tour announcement from Beyoncé’s latest album, RENAISSANCE, we are left wondering what the concept of a 2023 Beyoncé performance would be like. How would the new tracks blend into her past discography? And will she perform “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira (I’m begging!) again? During Lunar New Year Weekend, Beyoncé gave a small glimpse of what her live shows are like as she is currently hosting a small number of individuals at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai for a special weekend. The guest list includes celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Lian Payne, and Chloe and Halle Bailey. Before FOMO begins to kick in, Beyoncé was not performing any songs from RENAISSANCE, and where there is Beyoncé, there are people to ensure that the internet can see clips from the private concert. The setlist did include songs she’s never performed live before, including “Otherside,” “Bigger,” and “Spirit.” She and her daughter Blue Ivy sang “Brown Skin Girl” together from The Lion King soundtrack. This show marked Beyoncé’s first live performance since the Kobe and Gianna Bryant tribute in 2020, as the Oscars performance last year was technically a pre-taped performance. Beyoncé’s private concert does give hope for more live performances this year; hopefully, Ticketmaster can get sorted by the time a tour gets announced.

Beyoncé will not be performing any #RENAISSANCE tracks at her private gig in Dubai, according to a set-list shared by @POPline. pic.twitter.com/KmSiufLqAn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2023