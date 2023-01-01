Celebrities Help Ring In The New Year

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus helped kick off last New Year’s Eve.
Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
New year, same ol’ celebrities. But why should they change? This is what the people want! We want sparkly dresses, extravagant parties, and messy drama. To hell with it; we want Tik Tok collabs! It’s like a cross-over episode in real life. Instead of staring off into space wondering where the time went (how was West Elm Calebthis year?), take a look at what your favorite stars are doing to ring in the new year.
Miley Cyrus steps into Miami for the New Year
Dua Lipa poses with her reflection
Jennifer Coolidge proves she’s a boomer
Jennifer Lopez plays with Instagram filters
Anne Hathaway starts the year with a spark(ler)
Sheryl Lee Ralph streams her own song
Nicole Kidman gazes into the distance
Mindy Kaling cuts 2022 into pieces
Reese Witherspoon gets up at the crack of dawn
Winston Duke shares a photo dump
Sam Smith chills oceanside
Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is already in living in 2023