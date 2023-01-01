Celebrities Help Ring In The New Year

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus helped kick off last New Year’s Eve. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

New year, same ol’ celebrities. But why should they change? This is what the people want! We want sparkly dresses, extravagant parties, and messy drama. To hell with it; we want Tik Tok collabs! It’s like a cross-over episode in real life. Instead of staring off into space wondering where the time went (how was West Elm Caleb this year?), take a look at what your favorite stars are doing to ring in the new year.

Miley Cyrus steps into Miami for the New Year

Dua Lipa poses with her reflection

Jennifer Coolidge proves she’s a boomer

I’m not prowd of this .... Butt!! I’m gonna lern the iFone in 2023!!

Happee Noo Yeer! 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/fHwv3L3qw2 — Jennifer Coolidge (@JENCOOLIDGE) January 1, 2023

Jennifer Lopez plays with Instagram filters

Anne Hathaway starts the year with a spark(ler)

Sheryl Lee Ralph streams her own song

Nicole Kidman gazes into the distance

Mindy Kaling cuts 2022 into pieces

Reese Witherspoon gets up at the crack of dawn

Winston Duke shares a photo dump

Sam Smith chills oceanside

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is already in living in 2023