Yes, the Chainsmokers Have Had Threesomes Together

Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ah, the life of a road dawg. Truck stop diner food, waking up in a different state, and making an Eiffel Tower with your bandmate. On Call Her Daddy Alex Pall and Andrew Taggert, a.k.a. the Chainsmokers, copped to having threesomes together while touring. “Does it count if it’s international?” Pall asked host Alex Cooper. Oui, Alex. Oui. There are no extradition laws about what sex acts count in which countries. But if there were, they’d be called “sextradition laws.” The duo also touched on sharing sexual partners, and engaging in …let’s call it parallel play. “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart,” Pall said. “So it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.” Of course, they were threeways of convenience. This is very believable. But according to the Chainsmokers, those days are behind them. “It’s been a long time,” Pall said. “It’s not proposed a lot.”