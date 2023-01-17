Channing Tatum Just Might Channel Patrick Swayze’s Ghost

Channing Tatum. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Channing Tatum has realized pottery is sexual. The Magic Mike actor, producer, and Dog director can’t help but be reminded of the famous scene from the steamy ’90s blockbuster starring Swayze and Demi Moore while doing ceramics. “Now I know why they put this in Ghost,” he told Vanity Fair, seated at a pottery wheel, reportedly smoothing out a piece of clay into the shape of a vagina. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” He went on to say that his production company, Free Association, has secured the rights to Ghost and is working on a remake. “But we’re going to do something different,” Tatum said, referring to the film’s more problematic aspects, though not naming any moment in particular. “I think it needs to change a little bit,” he added before cutting himself off.

When he’s not bringing sexy back, Tatum is simping over his own girlfriend, Pussy Island director, producer, and co-star Zoe Kravitz. Like the time he was caught following Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram. “I have no chill,” he said, stating the obvious, adding that he did not realize people could see his Instagram activities. “I was just seeing what she was up to!” he said. “Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.” Fair enough! That’s what any good Patrick Swayze character would do.