Charli XCX Invaded Caroline Polachek’s Island

Welcome to their island — which we can only assume is filled with twinks, pink motorcycles, and a thousand car mirrors hanging off of palm trees. Charli XCX and her baby, the 1975 drummer George Daniel, have infiltrated Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island” with a remix that sounds like it belongs on a hypothetical Pop 2 Pt. 2. Polachek first teased the collab on TikTok, writing “it’s charli’s island now.” Charli dominates most of the song, singing about “eating Caviar toast,” her legs wide open “like banana split,” wanting a “white dress, countrysidе, house, and kids,” as well as being “on my Richard Branson wave.” “Island,” which dropped last month, joins “Bunny Is a Rider” on Polachek’s album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You (out February 14). No need for an SOS (unless it’s S-Z-A) on this paradise — listen below.