Chlöe’s ‘Pray It Away’ Video Takes Us to Church

Looks like SZA has kicked off a szn of wanting to kill your ex. Chlöe (of the sister duo Chloe x Halle) has dropped “Pray It Away,” her new single about fighting violent urges because of a cheating ex. “Maybe I should go and take it to church / And wash it away ‘cause I want that n - - - a to hurt,” she sings in a swelling, harmony-rich chorus. “But I’ma just pray it away before I give him what he deserves first.” Naturally, the accompanying music video was shot in a historic church in Los Angeles. “Pray It Away” is the lead single off of Chlöe’s upcoming debut album, In Pieces, which is set to release in March 2023. “I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe said in a press release. She certainly can’t be accused of holding back on this track, on which she pointedly explains, “When things go bad, that’s when I get crazy / And when I get angry, the gun is on safety.” In other words: Lord, have mercy.

