Don’t Forget That M3gan Isn’t the Only Killer Doll in Town

Photo: Syfy

Just because M3gan has been slaughtering expectations at the box office this month doesn’t mean that she’s the only doll who knows how to kill. In case you needed a reminder, Syfy and USA Network have announced that Chucky will be back for more homicide in a third season coming this fall. “The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official green light on season three,” showrunner and executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with.” This means that the queer ally voiced by Brad Dourif will get another chance to seek revenge alongside co-stars like Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif, and Billy Boyd. This is great news for Chucky, who has recently been beefing with M3gan — she definitely would’ve dragged him on Twitter if his show had gotten canceled.

and now back to this doll who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press, @ChuckyIsReal what’s good? https://t.co/qSdU7nlOuY — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) October 15, 2022