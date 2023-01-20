Cobra Kai Is Closing Down the Dojo After Six Seasons

After six seasons across Netflix and YouTube Red (remember her?), Cobra Kai is ending. But first, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are putting on the gi for one last season. “Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.” The final season of Cobra Kai will focus on the continuing efforts of Daniel and Johnny to take down Kreese for good, as well as the rivalries between the multiplying Valley dojos. After that, it’ll be back to the usual Valley rivalry: that between the AMC Burbank 16 Batman statue and the 101 Minion.

