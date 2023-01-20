These Shows Got the Axe Over Lunar New Year Weekend

Photo: Peacock/YouTube

New year, new you? More like new year, dead show. A number of television shows got either cancellation or non-renewal notices the Friday before Lunar New Year. The astrological implications were probably less of a reason for the spate of cancellations than more terrestrial factors: a looming writers strike, upcoming pilot season, and the continuing financial flailing of many streaming sites.

It wasn’t all bad news this weekend. Stories of acquisitions at Sundance started trickling in, with Netflix snatching up Run Rabbit Run starring Succession’s Sarah Snook. And Invincible got the opposite of cancellation news: a tentative release date. Still, the overall tenor of the evening was “let’s bury this show’s burial.” Here’s who’s not seeing the Year of the Rabbit.

Cobra Kai

Netflix announced that Cobra Kai will be concluding with a sixth and final season. The showrunners seemed pleased to end the show on their terms, saying “it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.”

NCIS: Los Angeles

After 14 seasons and a shocking 0 changes in its leading men, NCIS: LA is wrapping. LL Cool J made an Instagram post celebrating the show’s crossover ep with parents show NCIS and little sister NCIS: Hawaii. “This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!”, he wrote. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!”

One of Us Is Lying

Peacock is cancelling the first Peacock pilot to ever go to series. Deadline reported that execs liked the show, but felt it never found the audience “to justify further seasons.”

Vampire Academy

The same Deadline post announced that Vampire Academy was getting staked, too. Based on the book series and run by Vampire Diaries’ Julie Plec, this was the second attempt to bring the Vampire Academy world to life. First was a movie starring Zoey Deutsch that also met an ignoble end. RIP.

The Mosquito Coast

For such a grossly named show, 2 years in generous. Apple TV+ sank The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux and Allie Fox, based on the book by Justin Theroux’s uncle Paul.