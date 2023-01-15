These Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speeches Are All the Self-Help You Need

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Hollywood has been putting in the work, emotionally. Big winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards included the generational trauma-healing Everything Everywhere at Once, the heartwarming Abbott Elementary, and the…extant Dahmer. Uniting many of the winners was the inspiring acceptance speeches that were given. Niecy Nash-Betts rubbed her success in her doubters’ faces, Jennifer Coolidge called out ageist timeframes for success, and Sheryl Lee Ralph went full Ru Paul on her self-love crusade. Here are some highlights from the self-helpiest acceptance speeches at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

👏 Niecy Nash with the best acceptance speech tonight! #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/6zEVRFhTGi — 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 🫶 (@IsntDaveOne) January 16, 2023

Niecy Nash-Betts thanked her mother for her award, as well as gloating in front of the haters. “When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said ‘Stay in your comedy lane.’ Sometimes people wanna leave you where they meet you,” she said. “And I did what I knew to do, I cried. And I said ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?’ And she said ‘Girl, I don’t…but you can be. You find best class you can in this town, and Ima work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you momma. All you need is one.”

Jennifer Coolidge, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge continued her streak of killer acceptance speeches for The White Lotus. “For anyone who’s sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It’s not over till it’s over,” she said. “It’s not over till you’re dead.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Well here’s the part of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Critics Choice speech you need to see. (The shout of “COME ON!” is from Brian Tyree Henry at the table next to me.) pic.twitter.com/HgcCPcz8nc — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 16, 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been on an award acceptance speech kick. This time, she made sure every single viewer loved themself. “And to all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen: people don’t have to like you, people don’t have to love you. They don’t even have to respect you.” Okay dark start, but it got more inspirational. “But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see,” she said. “You better love what you see.” Can I get an Amen?

Janelle Monáe, SeeHer Award

“There were so many times in my life when I didn’t see me.” @JanelleMonae Please don’t bleep out Janelle Monae when she is dishing out wisdom. Thank you. #CriticsChoiceAwards2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/PQ16wzMBuK — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) January 16, 2023

Janelle Monáe, a she/they/free-ass motherfucker, accepted the SeeHer award on behalf of people like them. “If you know my story, I wasn’t supposed to make it outta Kansas City, Kansas and be here tonight. I wasn’t. I didn’t see the vision clearly for myself,” they said. “I couldn’t see my gift. I couldn’t see what my purpose was supposed to be at that time. But thank you, God, so many other people did. They didn’t give up on me and they gave me opportunity despite my own lack of confidence. So anyone out there like me watching right now, I just want you to know that I’ve seen you, but I challenge you to see you.”