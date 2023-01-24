Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Has a Face to Face Reveal for New Solo Album

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

New Year, new projects, and new (to us) faces. Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announced Tuesday he is releasing his new solo orchestral project, Mythologies, two years after the electronic group disbanded. Based on the music he created for choreographer Angelin Preljocaj’s ballet of the same name, the new album reimagines the composition as a 90-minute score filled with the “large-scale traditional force of a symphony,” according to Pitchfork. For the Mythologies announcement, Bangalter did a face-to-face reveal via an illustration by Stéphane Manel. The new record comes almost 20 years after Bangalter’s first solo project, Outrage, from 2003. Mythologies comes out on April 7 worldwide.