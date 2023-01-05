Marvel’s Dave Bautista Says It’s Not Always Great to Be Gray

When Dave Bautista first learned that he would be playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, he was in his car and had to pull over because he was crying so hard. Six Marvel movies and a holiday special later, he told GQ Hype that he’s now glad to say goodbye to the gray superhero. “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him,” Bautista said. “But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down.” He’ll exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe when James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5. The wrestler-turned-actor isn’t only eager to move on because it will mean less gray paint in his life, explaining, “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy. It’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.” He added that he has never wanted to be the next Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and simply aspires to be respected as a good actor. It looks like Bautista believes he can best achieve that goal by bringing on the drama. Good thing his part in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin came knocking, eh?

