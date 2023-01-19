Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to David Crosby

Tributes from the music industry and beyond are being shared upon the death of David Crosby on January 19. Crosby was known for being part of two genre-defining folk-rock groups: the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world,” his former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Facebook. “He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.” Below are tributes from Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, Christina Applegate, and more of those affected by his music and legacy.