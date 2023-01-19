Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to David Crosby

Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Tributes from the music industry and beyond are being shared upon the death of David Crosby on January 19. Crosby was known for being part of two genre-defining folk-rock groups: the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world,” his former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Facebook. “He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.” Below are tributes from Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, Christina Applegate, and more of those affected by his music and legacy.

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to... Posted by Graham Nash on Thursday, January 19, 2023

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever... Posted by Melissa Etheridge on Thursday, January 19, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby ✌️ thank you for the lifetime of inspiration https://t.co/Vdoc6j6LdL — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 19, 2023

Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. pic.twitter.com/F2LKMmm9LY — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 19, 2023

Sad to hear about the news that the Byrds and CSN’s David Crosby has passed away. I hosted the first ever Musicians Assistance Program/MAP (now MUSICARES dinner honoring David in the year 2000. HIs contributions to folk and rock cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/q6934kMQp8 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) January 19, 2023

RIP to revered stoner David Crosby who spent his most memorable 4/20 replying to yours truly pic.twitter.com/nd46uyLu9L — Robin Hatch (@robinhatch) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby

I was just listening to CSN the other night and was always blown away by his voice and sense of harmony. Huge loss RS pic.twitter.com/gA31oyB8v6 — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 19, 2023

#RIPDavidCrosby who brilliantly shared his singular voice to the very end. pic.twitter.com/uke0ib4TrZ — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby. Thank you for your incredible voice and for being an integral part of my life’s soundtrack. Huge loss for this world. Brilliant gain for the next one. https://t.co/XM6pqsGN3W — Steve Blum (@blumspew) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby. Nine days after Jeff Beck. There are so many talented musicians of that generation that I’ll never be ready to see pass regardless of their age. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 19, 2023

This is very sad. David had just announced a new band, with a tour to follow.

Rest in peace, David Crosby. https://t.co/9N4k2PugD9 — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 19, 2023

When my son was about 10, David came over to our table in a restaurant and said, “Son, do you know your father is a hero all over the world?” I still pull that quote out when I need it. Thanks, David. RIP https://t.co/4suSKjcU5a — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) January 19, 2023

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique... pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023

Sometimes I pinch myself when I look back at the people I worked with who I admired as a kid.



I repped David Crosby on different occasions. He was his own man. He could be cantankerous, he could be a pussycat. That was Cros.



About as real as you could get.



Long Time Gone 1969 pic.twitter.com/BIylD1b0I7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 19, 2023

David Crosby passed at age 81. I’m so lucky I got to hear him live, meet him once and am just heartbroken at this news. Playlist tonite is set, that’s for sure — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) January 19, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023