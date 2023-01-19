David Crosby, Pillar of Folk Rock, Dead at 81

Photo: Calle Hesslefors/ullstein bild via Getty Images

David Crosby, the singer-songwriter and musician who helped define the idea of ‘60s-era counterculture with his work in the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81. In a statement to Variety, Crosby’s wife confirmed that his death was due to a “long illness” and he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” the statement reads. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

Emerging as a stalwart of the “Laurel Canyon sound” in 1964 as a co-founder of the Byrds, Crosby’s musicianship favored a blend of folk, rock, and pop elements reliant on harmonies, which is exemplified in Byrds’ songs such as their covers of “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.” This winning sonic formula continued by the co-founding of CSN in 1968 alongside Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, which went on to add Neil Young as a member and produce a series of decade-defining records — their eponymous debut and 1970’s Déjà Vu, for starters. One of the supergroup’s first live performances was Woodstock.

Crosby worked relentlessly in the ensuing decades, often by financial necessity, and recovered from a drug addiction that lead him to serve a brief jail sentence in the mid-’80s. In recent years, Crosby enjoyed a surge of popularity thanks to his engaging Twitter presence and a 2019 documentary directed by Cameron Crowe. Despite well-documented frissons with his previous bandmates, he often maintained a good sense of humor — and perhaps a better sense of cannabis — in interviews while reflecting on his life. He also is one of the few musicians to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. “I’m fuckin’ lucky,” Crosby told Rolling Stone in 2021. “I don’t know if I have two weeks left of life or 10 years, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is what you do with the time. If you sit there on your butt and worry about dying, then you fucking wasted it. I haven’t been wasting it. I’m having a really good time, and feeling wonderfully about it.”