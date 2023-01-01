We Will Always Love Hearing Dolly Parton on ‘Wrecking Ball’

There were plenty of unexpected moments during Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party last evening, from her wardrobe malfunction during “Party in the USA” to her surprise David Bowie cover with David Byrne. But the highlight of the night was arguably when Cyrus joined forces with her godmother and co-host Dolly Parton for a medley performance of two of their biggest hits. Parton’s harmonies on “Wrecking Ball” added an extra layer of emotional depth to the 2013 song off Cyrus’ album Bangerz. Naturally, Parton also slightly changed the bridge’s lyrics to sing “Don’t you ever say I just walked away / I will always love you” as the perfect transition into “I Will Always Love You.” The duo also teamed up to perform Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and Parton’s “Jolene,” as well as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” The full NBC live special included appearances from Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, Fletcher, Paris Hilton, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. Give Cyrus her “Flowers” for helping pull a show like this off.

