Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgot About Dre(’s Copyright Claims)

It’s D.R.E. versus M.T.G. Dr. Dre sent Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right representative, a cease and desist after she used his song “Still D.R.E.” in a video on social media. The clip — set to only the instrumentals of the 2001 song — showed Greene heading to the House floor for the final session of voting for Speaker and making a fateful phone call to Donald Trump that later sealed the speakership for Kevin McCarthy, whom she supports. It’s the least “G” Thang imaginable, and Dre doesn’t want to be associated with it. Lawyers for the rapper sent Greene a letter asking her to stop using the song “to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda,” per Rolling Stone. “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws.”

The clip is no longer up on Twitter, but you can still watch it via Mediaite. Greene responded with a statement to TMZ claiming she’d been locked out of her Twitter account because of the copyright issue. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she said in a statement. As if supporting QAnon and speaking for white nationalists is better?