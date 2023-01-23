The Dungeons & Dragons Trailer Has Both Dungeons and Dragons, As Promised

Have you been looking for a ragtag group of magical miscreants that you can have some fun (and maybe save the world) with? Well, the new Dungeons & Dragons movie is here to fill that hole in your heart. Starring Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Michelle Rodriguez — along with Hugh Grant in a villain role — Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a group of (potentially honorable) thieves as it attempts to rescue the land from the evil it has accidentally unleashed. In the second trailer for the film — the first premiered at San Diego Comic-Con last year — we get a look at a slew of monsters and mayhem. It’s got dungeons! It’s got dragons! It’s got a crew of rapscallions! Premiering on March 31, every cleric, fighter, magic-user, and thief you know is certain to be in attendance.

