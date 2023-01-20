Dylan Adler, Noted Sports Expert, Makes Late-Night Debut

There are a number of trusted institutions Americans turn to to keep current on the latest goings-on in the world of professional sports. Some watch ESPN’s SportsCenter, some follow Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter, and some even deign to spectate live sports as they happen. And now that The Late Late Show With James Corden has added a dedicated sports correspondent to its roster, we can add one more name to that list.

Comedian Dylan Adler, who was hired to write on the show in late 2022, made his first appearance on-camera on January 19 in this newly created role, and with Super Bowl LVII fast approaching, he took the opportunity to showcase his vast knowledge of all things NFL. “Tom Brady is back reprising his role as lead quarterback for the Arizona Cardeenals,” he said. “Hold on,” Corden interrupted. “It’s the Cardinals, right? It’s the Arizona Cardinals. Not the Cardeenals.” Adler seemed unfazed by the correction. “James, I was testing your knowledge, and you passed!” he said. Never mind the fact that Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adler carried on undeterred. “Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still injured, so understudy David Beckham took over and is leading the San Francisco 69ers to victory,” he continued. He broke out into a theatrical song about “the 69ers” before Corden cut him off again. “Even I know that that’s wrong,” Corden said. “James, let me do my thing. This is my first time on television and you’re screwing it up!” Adler responded. Before long, he showed off his famous Lin-Manuel Miranda impression, debated with Corden about which one of them is more well-versed in theater, backflipped onstage like he was rejected for a job at Universal Studios all over again, and ended on a big musical number. We see no reason why this should prevent Adler from continuing to serve as sports correspondent in the future. He already has the perfect explanation for when anyone quizzes him about his lack of knowledge about the game: “It’s not that simple. I’m gay.”

A straight man asked me to pass a football back to him pic.twitter.com/0DKWzGVVSt — Dylan Adler (@DylanAdler6) December 13, 2021