Eight Is Enough Star Adam Rich Dead at 54

Adam Rich for Eight Is Enough in 1979. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Adam Rich, who starred in all 112 episodes of the popular ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at his home in Los Angeles. A family member confirmed the news to TMZ. He was 54. Law enforcement told TMZ that he was found dead with no suspicion of foul play. No cause was revealed.

Born on October 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, Rich rose to fame as the child actor who played Nicholas, the youngest Bradford kid on Eight Is Enough. The hit show ran from 1977 to 1981 and also starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Lani O’Grady, Grant Goodeve, and more. “I think [Rich is] why the show was a big success,” Van Patten said in a 2011 interview. “People loved him! They named their child Nicholas and everything because of him. … He was cute, and he was a good actor. He was very natural.” Rich went on to appear in several shows and TV movies, including Code Red, Fantasy Island, and Baywatch. He also voiced Presto the Magician on the animated series Dungeons & Dragons.

In his personal life, Rich reportedly had a history of substance-abuse struggles, making headlines in 1991 for breaking into a pharmacy. The Los Angeles Times reported that his onscreen dad, Van Patten, paid his bail. Rich entered a rehab program the following year. Per CBS, Rich was later arrested in 2002 for charges of driving under the influence, but denied the charges and said, “I’ve been sober for ten years.” One of Rich’s last screen credits was the 2003 movie Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, in which he made a cameo as himself. In 2021, he was featured in CNN’s series The History of the Sitcom. “I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on 8! …” he reflected on Instagram at the time. “I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well … 🙏🏼”