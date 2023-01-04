Emma Thompson Says Colin Farrell ‘Broke’ Her Heart in The Banshees of Inisherin

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Saving Mr. Banks stars Colin Farrell and Emma Thompson reunited in separate rooms in the same way they first met. While the two shared the credits for the Mary Poppins film, they were never in the same scene together (Farrell was only in the flashback scenes). However, the two eventually grew close after production and have returned to chat about their latest films, again separately via Zoom. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the two actors discussed their most recent roles, Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, and how their contrasting films resonate with one another. “I’m watching you in Banshees — Oh God, it broke my heart. It just broke my heart in two, just this heart, this sort of little heart walking around, completely vulnerable and nothing to protect it at all, really,” Thompson explained. “And then so suddenly being punched, like watching Brendan [Gleeson]’s character literally punch you right in your heart. It’s so painful.” Farrell then makes a connection back to Thompson’s role in Good Luck, noting that Thompson’s performance was the opposite of his. “Yours is about an awakening. Yours is about going from the darkness that can be experienced when oppression and repression is as stark as it was in your marriage, which is not to say your marriage was loveless,” he shared. Thankfully, both heartbreaks and awakenings feel good in a place like this (the cinema.)