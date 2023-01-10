Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

golden globes 2023

The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Is Here

Learn the Way of Carpet (not available in 4-D).

By @jasonspank
The 2023 Golden Globes mark a comeback. After one year in the doghouse, during which the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Twitter, the drunkest and stupidest awards show of the season is back, finally kicking this season into high gear. While predictions for what will win abound and — if you know anything about the Mozart in the Jungle–loving Globes — are likely to be wrong as the Globes’ picks are mostly inscrutable, one thing we feel confident about is that the red carpet will be a glamorous affair. So come take a look at the stars who showed up for this attempted comeback, because awards shows come and go and come back again, but glamour is forever.

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Barry Keoghan Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Laverne Cox Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date). Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Paul Dano Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gabriel LaBelle Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jay Ellis Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Glen Powell Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Margot Robbie Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Li Jun Li Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
S. S. Rajamouli Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Tim Burton Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Park Chan-wook Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jeremy Pope Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ana de Armas Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Bailey Bass Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jenny Slate Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dolly De Leon Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Porter Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Natasha Lyonne Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Milly Alcock Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Henry Winkler Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Julia Garner Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
F. Murray Abraham Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Britt Lower Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Liza Colón-Zayas Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Abby Elliott Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Niecy Nash Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Megan Stalter Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Carl Clemons-Hopkins Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Heidi Klum Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

