Watch the Evil Dead Rise Trailer, If You Dare

Today in something scary one should not watch at night, alone, or potentially at all: The first trailer for Evil Dead Rise is here. Directed by Lee Cronin and starring Alyssa Sutherland as its “mother of all evil,” the trailer is straight-up terrifying. The fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise finds Ellie (Sutherland) raising three children alone and soon becoming possessed after the unleashing of “Deadites” from an old, evil book with teeth. Ellie’s sister, Beth (Lily Sullivan), who is visiting, is then drawn into a battle to save the kids from all kinds of gore and evil. Sutherland flies across a kitchen table, someone eats glass, another is stabbed with a cheese grater, and there is, of course, a chain-saw bloodbath. If you’re cool with all this, watch the trailer for the film, out April 21, below. Horror? She’s back!

Witness the mother of all evil in the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise - only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/CMtitMZumK — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 4, 2023