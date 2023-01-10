Photo: Daniele Venturellis/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Image

Francis Ford Coppola isn’t going to reinvent the wheel regarding his directing style, even if it means replacing a couple of crew members due to his specific management style. News of a rocky production might not be surprising; the documentary Hearts of Darkness highlighted the chaotic production of Apocalypse Now. Coppola even worried during filming that the film would be a “failure” due to numerous issues. Now, with his latest film Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, and more, Coppola’s passion project may be experiencing an Apocalypse Now-like Deju-Vu. The film is reportedly about a woman in New York who is divided by her loyalties to her traditional father and progressive partner.

While Coppola may have anticipated some changes to Apocalypse Now independently financing the film, the amount of stress is no different. But this isn’t the first time he’s independently financed several of his own films, which include Youth Without Youth, Tetro, and Twixt. Coppola is funding the $120 million film himself, specifically from his successful wine and hotel business, something he’s been considering for quite some time. However, putting all your eggs in one basket may not be the best idea, especially with a hurricane brewing. Below is a developing story on the production of Coppola’s Megalopolis.

What’s going on during production?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several key members of the film’s creative production team have been removed from the project. Production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott reportedly left the production last week, leaving the film without an art department. A spokesperson for the Art Directors Guild told THR that they’re “currently looking into the situation” of the film to “determine the next steps.” Coppola is reportedly looking to replace their positions.

As for the visual effects team, Coppola allegedly fired most of the team in early December, including In The Heights’s Mark Russell. The production is reportedly shifting to more green screen effects due to the film’s budget constraints.

Is this another Apocalypse Now?

If you asking if this is a stressful film for all involved, then yeah, probably. But if you’re asking will this be a groundbreaking, hit film, only time will tell. Hopefully someone is has a camera rolling behind the scenes for a Hearts of Darkness moment.