Shooting on French Montana Music-Video Set Injures 10

French Montana. Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

A shooting injured at least ten people as French Montana was filming a music video in Miami, local-news outlets report. Montana, legal name Karim Kharbouch, had been filming the music video in the back parking lot of the Miami Gardens restaurant the Licking when police were called around 8 p.m. over shots fired, per Miami’s 7News. Police told the outlet the shooting had begun somewhere else and ended at the restaurant, and there are three crime scenes total. First responders confirmed there were ten victims to 7News, while a detective told the station that police are “still working” on final numbers. There were no reported fatalities, but one victim is reportedly in critical condition. A witness who had been watching Montana film the video told the station “it sounded like an assault rifle” and broke out after someone in the crowd was robbed. The shooting comes as Montana just released his sixth Coke Boys mixtape, Money Heist Edition. Vulture has reached out to representatives of Montana for comment.