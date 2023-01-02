Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo, Dead at 43

Photo: Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lola Mitchell, who rapped under the name Gangsta Boo, died New Year’s Day 2023. News of her death was confirmed by Three 6 Mafia DJ Paul on social media. Mitchell began rapping at age 14, according to Yahoo Music. Just a year later, she was the second woman to join Memphis’ Three 6 Mafia, staying with them for eight years. Just hours before her death, Mitchell posted an Instagram celebrating 2022 and teasing new music to come. She captioned it “Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23’n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!” Last month, Gangsta Boo gave an interview to Billboard, talking about working with her rap successors like Latto and GloRilla on the single “Fuck Up the Club.”

“Anytime I can contribute and support any female rapper that I like, that like me back, I’m always down for it,” she said. “Everytime somebody comes out, I always see them compared to me. And that’s a form of, in my mind like, ‘Damn, bitch. You that bitch, like the blueprint, so you did make it.’ But at the same time, I still feel like it’s so much opportunity for me. I’m excited about that, to be honest.”

A quarter-century later and it still doesn't make any sense how Gangsta Boo was rapping this hard at 17 years old. pic.twitter.com/1hQch8jVv5 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 1, 2023

The news about Gangsta Boo really hurts. She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves. Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators. — Kiana Fitzgerald (@KianaFitz) January 2, 2023

RIP Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/gmroueETAO — Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 2, 2023

Tear Da Club Up in Heaven Gangsta Boo. RIP 🙏🏿 https://t.co/0ivziPWfBn — Funches (@RonFunches) January 1, 2023