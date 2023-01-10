Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Light and Spirit’

Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

After winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in What’s Love Got to Do With It, 28 years later Angela Bassett has earned her second Golden Globes award for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, becoming the first actor to win a prominent award for a Marvel film. During her speech, she honored her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman and described how the production of the film was filled with his “light and spirit.” “We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” declared Bassett. “We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to we showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love looks like beyond, behind, and in front of the camera.” Will this be the first of many Marvel stars to win big? If anyone can pave the way, it’s Angela Bassett.

