Jenny the Donkey Is in Early Retirement

He’s a nice guy. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The big winners of the 2023 Golden Globes do not forget about the little people, or, technically, the little donkeys. Okay, miniature donkeys. Colin Farrell, who won Best Actor for the Irish flick The Banshees of Inisherin, didn’t overlook his most important co-star, Jenny the Donkey, who in his words is “having an early retirement.” He clarified, “She said, ‘F–ck the film business, I’m one and done,’ so she’s gone.” Thankfully, no fingers were thrown as he revealed Jenny’s Irish good-bye. But Farrell isn’t the only winner tonight who’s in awe of Jenny’s legacy and creative influence. Director and screenwriter Martin McDonagh also paid tribute to the retiree during his acceptance speech for Best Screenplay. “As some of you may know, I wrote this script for my two stars of my film, Jenny the Donkey and Minnie the Horse,” he began. “I was hoping she might’ve been nominated tonight, but she’s a female donkey and it’s the Globes.” If Jenny wants to leave her early retirement, she never has to question whether her friends McDonagh or Farrell will help.

