The Stars Are Returning to the Golden Globes

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The night sky will go dark Tuesday, January 10, because all the stars will be working on relegitimizing the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association got out its Rolodexes and got hella celebs to confirm their attendance at its first post-cancellation televised ceremony. The group publicized on January 3 that the presenters will include three nominees: Ana de Armas, up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Blonde); Niecy Nash-Betts, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture (DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); and Jamie Lee Curtis, up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan will also present, with additional stars to be announced. Variety had previously reported that Yesterday non-star de Armas and the JLC would be attending the ceremony, along with Austin “I’m Still Elvis” Butler, The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Michelle Williams. And if Williams is going, then presumably so is Busy Philipps. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will be attending. It will be Rao’s and Charan’s first RRR press trip to the United States. Daniel Craig is a maybe. And The Whale star Brendan Fraser said “hard pass,” for obvious reasons.

The past two years saw the Globes done in boycott mode. NBC canceled the televised ceremony in 2022 after critiques of the HFPA’s lack of diversity and payola accusations. After the HFPA got its Black membership up to a whopping 10 percent, the award show was allowed to return to the airwaves. Jerrod Carmichael will host, and Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The 2023 Golden Globes will air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.