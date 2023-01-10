Jerrod Carmichael Believes in Salary Transparency

Jerrod Carmichael. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and though we don’t yet have a Comedians Who Sometimes Host Awards Show Union, Carmichael took a strong first step toward a workers’ solidarity. That’s right, folks, Jerrod Carmichael told all of Hollywood what he’s getting paid for this gig. He needed some way to explain why he chose to host the awards show at all when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is known for its lack of diversity. More specifically, the HFPA was called out in 2020 for having literally no Black members and, in response, the group committed to 13 percent Black membership. When it did not reach that promise, the HFPA and the Golden Globes were promptly excommunicated from NBC for their 2021 run. Now, the Globes return with their tail between their legs, a 10 percent Black voting body, and a host holding nothing back. For Carmichael, it turns out the money was good enough to put up with all that, after his friend Avery told him, “Boy, if you don’t put on a good suit and take some white-people money.” And that’s just one part of the speech that got the biggest names in entertainment ready for the weirdest night of awards season. So, how much white-people money did he receive, you ask? $500,000, he claims. Plus, he got an excuse to wear a bubblegum-pink suit.

And here is your host for the 80th Annual #GoldenGlobes... It’s Jerrod Carmichael! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tc8KIyt1E5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023