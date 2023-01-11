Sorry Golden Globes, Kevin Costner Is Stuck in Santa Barbara

Kevin Costner. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Stars, they’re just like us, missing award shows because they’re trapped in their big mansions! Kevin Costner, who won Best Actor for his work as John Dutton in Yellowstone at the 2023 Golden Globes tonight, was unable to accept his award from Mrs. Pitt (née Regina Hall) because he is sheltering in place in a ranch of his own, a $60 million estate in Santa Barbara. Costner broke the news to his fans earlier in the day on Instagram, saying in a video: “I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. We found ourselves on the wrong side of town and couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed.”

What Costner didn’t account for is Mrs. Pitt absolutely losing it over the reason for his absence, which she seemingly learned on the spot while reading the teleprompter. After laughing, she quickly called for a prayer, because, it is serious! “This is a sad story right now,” she said, trying to pull herself together. But don’t feel too sorry for the on-screen cowboy; he had a celebration at home with “gold and yellow and black and silver balloons.”

Regina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn’t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year’s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy pic.twitter.com/5WjI6zosdn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 11, 2023