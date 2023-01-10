Michelle Yeoh Can Beat Us Up for Real

Winner winner. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh quite frankly can beat anybody up and they would say, “Thank you, Dr. Yeoh.” As she won her first award for Best Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes, her film career flashed before her eyes — and she might have made the pianist trying to play her off feel the same way. Yeoh remembered her heartbreaking entrance into Hollywood and how, after many years in the business, Everything Everywhere All At Once helped her feel like things have changed. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true — until I got here,” joked Yeoh. “As time went by — I turned 60 last year — I think all of you women understand this as the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well.” And while no one was exempt from being played off by pianist Chloe Flower, Yeoh reminded her that she can still do her own stunts. “I can beat you up,” she joked. “And that’s serious.” Look, if Michelle Yeoh threatened to beat us up, it would be our honor.

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023