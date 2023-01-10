In at the Golden Globes: Showering Rihanna With Love

Rihanna at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Rihanna is a celebrity amongst celebrities. Her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was a treat for the ceremony’s VIPs and the viewing public alike, a thrilling moment where we were promised three hours of Rihanna interactions and reaction shots. Nominated for “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the singer’s presence at the show set off an understandable trend amongst presenters. Everyone wants to address Rihanna (read: fangirl) from the stage — a rare moment where you know your fave will hear your praise. Niecy Nash kicked off the movement. “Rihanna, I love you and dressed up as you for Halloween,” she said bluntly, with love. “I just had to say that — had to take my moment.” Host Jerrod Carmichael lent her support: “I’m gonna say something very controversial, I will actually get in trouble for this,” he prefaced. “Rihanna, you take all that time you want on the album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!” Billy Porter, for his part, reiterated Nash’s praise (in sentiment, at least). “If I believed in Halloween, I would have dressed up as Rihanna, as well.” Rihanna may not be going home with any Globes tonight, but at least she gave her fans a moment to appreciate her.